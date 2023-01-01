Jennifer Jothen, DO
Jennifer Jothen, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Jennifer Jothen, DO
Age:45
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Hamot Hospital Pa:Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Philadelphia Osteopathic:Medical School
National Institution Health:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcolepsy
- Parkinson's disease
- Stroke
- Tourette syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891957221
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Jothen, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Jothen, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Jothen, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Jothen, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
