Jennifer Kim, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN
Insurance
Location and phone
8881 Fletcher Parkway8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jennifer Kim, DO
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Kansas University School of Medicine:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1881157972
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Kim, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Kim, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.