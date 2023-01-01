Provider Image

Jennifer Urena, PA

No ratings available
Physician Assistant
Urology
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions
    858-499-2600

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jennifer Urena, PA

With over 10 years of urology experience, I strive to provide excellent care and treat every patient as if they were a family member.
Education
Touro University Nevada:
 Graduate School
NPI

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Urena, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.