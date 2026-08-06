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Jeremiah J. Moles, MD

4.9

57 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

ENT Associates of San Diego

619-464-3353

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates of San Diego

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-3353

About Jeremiah J. Moles, MD

I strongly believe that surgery is not the best treatment for every patient that walks through the door. Medication, physical therapy and counseling are all methods that can be used before resorting to surgery. Of course, in some cases surgery is the necessary treatment. I try to guide patients through the nerve-racking surgical process. As a physician, the day is never dull as every day brings a new challenge that must be met. I enjoy working with patients, nurses, doctors and other health care workers with genuine camaraderie to solve problems. In my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities like surfing, sailing, hiking and rock climbing.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Jer-e-my-a Moles
Languages: Spanish

Education

Temple University: Medical School
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1003067745

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeremiah J. Moles, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

57 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Moles is amazing. He understood my health, earlier issues, and made certain plans for the future.

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Excellent Doctor Moles .. He took care of me very well and very professionally

Verified Patient

April 24, 2026

0.0

I don't have any problems with my primary care doctor.

Verified Patient

February 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Moles is an excellent doctor. Everyone that works in Dr. Moles office are real nice to me.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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