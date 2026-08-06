Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Jeremiah J. Moles, MD
I strongly believe that surgery is not the best treatment for every patient that walks through the door. Medication, physical therapy and counseling are all methods that can be used before resorting to surgery. Of course, in some cases surgery is the necessary treatment. I try to guide patients through the nerve-racking surgical process. As a physician, the day is never dull as every day brings a new challenge that must be met. I enjoy working with patients, nurses, doctors and other health care workers with genuine camaraderie to solve problems. In my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities like surfing, sailing, hiking and rock climbing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (Epley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003067745
Insurance plans accepted
Jeremiah J. Moles, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
57 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Moles is amazing. He understood my health, earlier issues, and made certain plans for the future.
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Excellent Doctor Moles .. He took care of me very well and very professionally
Verified Patient
April 24, 2026
0.0
I don't have any problems with my primary care doctor.
Verified Patient
February 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Moles is an excellent doctor. Everyone that works in Dr. Moles office are real nice to me.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremiah J. Moles, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.