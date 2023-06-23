About Jeremiah Moles, MD

I strongly believe that surgery is not the best treatment for every patient that walks through the door. Medication, physical therapy and counseling are all methods that can be used before resorting to surgery. Of course, in some cases surgery is the necessary treatment. I try to guide patients through the nerve-racking surgical process. As a physician, the day is never dull as every day brings a new challenge that must be met. I enjoy working with patients, nurses, doctors and other health care workers with genuine camaraderie to solve problems. In my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities like surfing, sailing, hiking and rock climbing.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Jer-e-my-a Moles

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Temple University : Medical School

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Internship

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Residency



