Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Jeremiah Moles, MD
I strongly believe that surgery is not the best treatment for every patient that walks through the door. Medication, physical therapy and counseling are all methods that can be used before resorting to surgery. Of course, in some cases surgery is the necessary treatment. I try to guide patients through the nerve-racking surgical process. As a physician, the day is never dull as every day brings a new challenge that must be met. I enjoy working with patients, nurses, doctors and other health care workers with genuine camaraderie to solve problems. In my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities like surfing, sailing, hiking and rock climbing.
Age:46
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Jer-e-my-a Moles
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Medical School
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1003067745
Insurance plans accepted
Jeremiah Moles, MD, accepts 57 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
4.4
Very good.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Love, love, love this office!
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
4.6
All very good a very good experience.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
4.6
She seemed a little absent minded. She did seem concerned she should have mentioned exercise & diet.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeremiah Moles, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremiah Moles, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
