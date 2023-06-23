Provider Image

Jeremiah Moles, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
About Jeremiah Moles, MD

I strongly believe that surgery is not the best treatment for every patient that walks through the door. Medication, physical therapy and counseling are all methods that can be used before resorting to surgery. Of course, in some cases surgery is the necessary treatment. I try to guide patients through the nerve-racking surgical process. As a physician, the day is never dull as every day brings a new challenge that must be met. I enjoy working with patients, nurses, doctors and other health care workers with genuine camaraderie to solve problems. In my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities like surfing, sailing, hiking and rock climbing.
Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Jer-e-my-a Moles
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Residency
Areas of focus
4.7
70 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
4.4
Very good.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
Love, love, love this office!
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
4.6
All very good a very good experience.
Verified Patient
April 9, 2023
4.6
She seemed a little absent minded. She did seem concerned she should have mentioned exercise & diet.
