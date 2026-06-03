Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Hand surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Hand surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Synergy Orthopedics
4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jerrick G. Robker, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063876662
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jerrick G. Robker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jerrick G. Robker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.