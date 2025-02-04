Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
8851 Center Dr8851 Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Jill Harrell, MD
Gender:Female
Education
Southern California Orthopedic Institute:Fellowship
St. Louis College of Physicians and Surgeons:Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center :Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1073656062
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jill Harrell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jill Harrell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.