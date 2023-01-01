Jill Marie Meyer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Jill Marie Meyer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Jill Marie Meyer, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.
Age:56
In practice since:2010
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Hennipin County Medical School:Residency
Hennipin County Medical School:Internship
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
Emory University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255394789
Insurance plans accepted
Jill Marie Meyer, MD, accepts 54 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jill Marie Meyer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jill Marie Meyer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jill Marie Meyer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jill Marie Meyer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.