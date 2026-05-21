Provider Image

Jill M. Meyer, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-427-1144

340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-421-3361

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    340 4th Ave
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-1144

  2. Balboa Nephrology Group

    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 302
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-421-3361

About Jill M. Meyer, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Female

Education

Hennipin County Medical School: Residency
Hennipin County Medical School: Internship
American University of the Caribbean: Medical School
Emory University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255394789

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jill M. Meyer, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jill M. Meyer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.