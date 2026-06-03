Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Broadway Medical Clinic
1351 Broadway
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
619-383-6703
Fax: 866-473-3324
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jimi O. Benson, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1477751667
Insurance plans accepted
Jimi O. Benson, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jimi O. Benson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jimi O. Benson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.