Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jin Lee, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639349111
Insurance plans accepted
Jin Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
205 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
4.8
Dr Lee is very softly spoken and wears a mask, I found it very hard to hear her.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Lee was excellent! Very caring and professional. I have confidence I am receiving the right treatments.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
My Dr. Is Great
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lee is incredible. She provided comprehensive education about the diagnosis and carefully and clearly explained the treatment options, including benefits and burdens. She did an excellent job of facilitating informed decision-making.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jin Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.