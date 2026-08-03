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Jin Lee, MD

4.8

205 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6175
    Fax: 858-526-6017

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Jin Lee, MD

In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female

Education

Boston University School of Medicine: Residency
University of Washington: Internship
Tufts University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639349111

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jin Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

205 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

4.8

Dr Lee is very softly spoken and wears a mask, I found it very hard to hear her.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Lee was excellent! Very caring and professional. I have confidence I am receiving the right treatments.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

My Dr. Is Great

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lee is incredible. She provided comprehensive education about the diagnosis and carefully and clearly explained the treatment options, including benefits and burdens. She did an excellent job of facilitating informed decision-making.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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