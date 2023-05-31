Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jin Lee, MD
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Residency
University of Washington:Internship
Tufts University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639349111
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jin Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
258 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Absolutely wonderful. She answered all my questions and offered my options for treatment
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Lee. Her technique is professional, her touch is gentle and she is assertive when she thinks an intervention should be done. She explains to me using technical language which is appropriate, as I am also a medical professional. Her progress note she completed after the visit was the most complete and correct note in my medical record.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee has worked with me on my dermatology needs for almost 2 decades, and I trust her completely with my concerns.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jin Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jin Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jin Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jin Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.