Schedule an appointment
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Joanne R. Meyer, PA
The Sharp Experience means treating all patients with compassion and high-quality care.
Education
NPI
1669924023
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joanne R. Meyer, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.