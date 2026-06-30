Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8710
Fax: 858-262-8659
About Joel E. Mata, MD
I became a physician to help patients and be a resource to my community. I believe patients should be treated as individuals who deserve evidence-based care delivered in a compassionate setting. When I’m not working, I enjoy listening to audiobooks and exercising.
Education
NPI
1669509873
Insurance plans accepted
Joel E. Mata, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel E. Mata, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.