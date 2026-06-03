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Joel J. Smith, MD

4.7

39 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Joel Smith M.D., Inc

858-278-8110
Fax: 858-810-7196

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 6
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Joel Smith M.D., Inc

858-278-8110

3750 Convoy Street
Suite 116
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Joel Smith M.D., Inc

    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 6
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-278-8110
    Fax: 858-810-7196

  2. Joel Smith M.D., Inc

    3750 Convoy Street
    Suite 116
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-278-8110

Care schedule

Joel Smith M.D., Inc

750 Medical Center Ct

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Joel Smith M.D., Inc

3750 Convoy Street

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About Joel J. Smith, MD

I work to provide centered care, focused on the functional recovery of each patient.

Age: 62
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Minnesota: Medical School
Fairview Medical Center: Residency
Dartmouth General Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760411193

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joel J. Smith, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

39 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Rosemary NP did an excellent job.

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

Very thorough and relevant

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

4.5

Dr. Smith did total hip replacement on both my hips last year, & his skillful surgeries resulted in rapid healing & excellent outcomes.

Verified Patient

February 20, 2026

5.0

Always had good experiences.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.