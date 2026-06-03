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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Joel Smith M.D., Inc
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 6
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-278-8110
Fax: 858-810-7196
Joel Smith M.D., Inc
3750 Convoy Street
Suite 116
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
Joel Smith M.D., Inc
750 Medical Center Ct
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
Joel Smith M.D., Inc
3750 Convoy Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
I work to provide centered care, focused on the functional recovery of each patient.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1760411193
Joel J. Smith, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
4.7
39 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Rosemary NP did an excellent job.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Very thorough and relevant
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
4.5
Dr. Smith did total hip replacement on both my hips last year, & his skillful surgeries resulted in rapid healing & excellent outcomes.
Verified Patient
February 20, 2026
5.0
Always had good experiences.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel J. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel J. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joel J. Smith, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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