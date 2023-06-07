Joel Smith, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Sharp Community
  1. 3750 Convoy St
    Suite 116
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-278-8110
  2. 750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 6
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    858-278-8110

About Joel Smith, MD

I work to provide centered care, focused on the functional recovery of each patient.
Age:
 59
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Minnesota:
 Medical School
Fairview Medical Center:
 Residency
Dartmouth General Hospital:
 Internship
Ratings and reviews

4.6
52 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
All good-
Verified Patient
April 5, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified Patient
March 15, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified Patient
February 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Smith is SO caring, informative, communicates well, and listens to me.
