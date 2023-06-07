Joel Smith, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3750 Convoy St
Suite 116
San Diego, CA 92111
- 750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 6
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Care schedule
750 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Joel Smith, MD
I work to provide centered care, focused on the functional recovery of each patient.
Age:59
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Minnesota:Medical School
Fairview Medical Center:Residency
Dartmouth General Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Orthopedic surgery
- Trauma (orthopedic surgery)
NPI
1760411193
Insurance plans accepted
Joel Smith, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
52 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
All good-
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMarch 15, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified PatientFebruary 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Smith is SO caring, informative, communicates well, and listens to me.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joel Smith, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
