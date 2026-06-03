Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About John A. Davenport, MD
I became a physician so I could help others to the best of my ability and provide my patients with the best care possible. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1699987552
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Davenport, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Davenport, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.