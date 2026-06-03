Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Upperline Health
345 F Street
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-427-3481
Fax: 619-420-7807
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About John A. Davidson, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1689069874
Insurance plans accepted
John A. Davidson, DPM, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Davidson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Davidson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.