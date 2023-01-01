Location and phone
- 345 F St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About John Davidson, DPM
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Samuel Merritt Hospital:Medical School
NPI
1689069874
Insurance plans accepted
John Davidson, DPM, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Davidson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Davidson, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.