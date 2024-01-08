Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8008 Frost Street
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
About John Futchko, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1457746463
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Futchko, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Futchko, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.