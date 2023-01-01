Location and phone
- 4910 Directors Pl
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
About John Grotting, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Georgetown University:Medical School
University of Massachusetts:Internship
University of Massachusetts:Residency
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1376838680
Insurance plans accepted
John Grotting, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Grotting, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Grotting, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
