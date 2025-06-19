Provider Image

John Kasawa, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

La Maestra Community Health Centers

619-280-4213
Fax: 619-284-4731

1032 Broadway
El Cajon, CA 92021

About John Kasawa, MD

Age: 53
Gender: Male

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

NPI

1134230329

John Kasawa, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

