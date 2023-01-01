Provider Image

John LeMoine, MD

Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
About John LeMoine, MD

Age:
 75
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Dalhousie University (Nova Scotia, Canada):
 Medical School
Dalhousie University (Nova Scotia, Canada):
 Internship
Dalhousie University (Nova Scotia, Canada):
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073505707

Special recognitions

