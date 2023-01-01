About John Naheedy, MD

I have always seen medicine as the perfect blend of science and humanism. It is definitely the most rewarding profession I could have imagined for myself. I aim to provide The Sharp Experience by offering comprehensive and personalized health care. I treat my patients as if they are family. In my spare time I enjoy tennis, basketball, hiking, travel and golf.

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Ohio State University : Medical School

