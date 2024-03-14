Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego1625 East Main Street
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego412 Washington Street
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego488 East Valley Parkway
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Care schedule
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego292 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego1625 East Main Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego955 Boardwalk
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego412 Washington Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego488 East Valley Parkway
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jonathan Lerner, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
LAC USC Medical Center :Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962899823
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Lerner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Lerner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.