Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Plastic Surgery Center
4130 La Jolla Village Drive
Suite 303
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-437-6529
Fax: 858-326-4318
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jose Rodriguez, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1013361179
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Rodriguez, MD, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Rodriguez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Rodriguez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.