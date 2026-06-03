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Jose Rodriguez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Plastic Surgery Center

858-437-6529
Fax: 858-326-4318

4130 La Jolla Village Drive
Suite 303
San Diego, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Plastic Surgery Center

    4130 La Jolla Village Drive
    Suite 303
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-437-6529
    Fax: 858-326-4318

Care schedule

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About Jose Rodriguez, MD

Age: 45
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine: Internship
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine: Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1013361179

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jose Rodriguez, MD, accepts 4 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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