Joseph Baran, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
About Joseph Baran, MD
Age:62
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, German
Education
Michigan State University:Medical School
St. John's Health Care Corporation:Fellowship
St. John's Health Care Corporation:Internship
St. John's Health Care Corporation:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Sexually transmitted diseases
NPI
1609895192
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Baran, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Baran, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
