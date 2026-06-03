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Joseph Ho, MD

4.8

298 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1560
    Fax: 619-446-1692

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

300 Fir Street

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Joseph Ho, MD

Age: 43
Gender: Male
Languages: Mandarin

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Tufts University: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship
Alameda Health System-Highland Hospital: Internship
Boston University School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1962766451

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph Ho, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

298 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

2.0

He rushed through my appt, only said ask is stable. Didn't ask me if I had questions or concerns. When I asked questions, I felt like they were not welcome. Maybe he's a good dr, but doesn't seem to care. Not personable. He didn't go over my eye images either that his assistant had taken. Just not a good experience. I understand that no one can fill the shoes of Dr Lipson, but Dr Ho is the other extreme!

Verified Patient

May 17, 2026

5.0

Although the doctor was super busy and physically moving quickly between rooms to see patients, he still had time to patiently answer a list of questions I brought from home. He stayed late on several occasions to make sure my care was well taken care of. All this in a friendly and kind manner.

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ho is a very good doctor.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

My Dr. And his entire team were just amazing! Very professional and kind!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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