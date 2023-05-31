Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Joseph Ho, MD
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Tufts University:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Alameda Health System-Highland Hospital:Internship
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
1962766451
Ratings and reviews
4.8
310 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Ho always listens and explains very carefully.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Very good Doctor
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Ho is very thorough . He Checks everything and answers all my questions
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ho provides thorough and kind service.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Ho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
