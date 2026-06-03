Verified Patient May 31, 2026 2.0

He rushed through my appt, only said ask is stable. Didn't ask me if I had questions or concerns. When I asked questions, I felt like they were not welcome. Maybe he's a good dr, but doesn't seem to care. Not personable. He didn't go over my eye images either that his assistant had taken. Just not a good experience. I understand that no one can fill the shoes of Dr Lipson, but Dr Ho is the other extreme!