Joseph Ho, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
    300 Fir St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
    619-446-1560

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Joseph Ho, MD

Age:
 40
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Tufts University:
 Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
Alameda Health System-Highland Hospital:
 Internship
Boston University School of Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962766451
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Joseph Ho, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

4.8
310 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Ho always listens and explains very carefully.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Very good Doctor
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Ho is very thorough . He Checks everything and answers all my questions
Verified Patient
May 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ho provides thorough and kind service.
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Ho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
