Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
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About Joseph Ho, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962766451
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Ho, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
298 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
2.0
He rushed through my appt, only said ask is stable. Didn't ask me if I had questions or concerns. When I asked questions, I felt like they were not welcome. Maybe he's a good dr, but doesn't seem to care. Not personable. He didn't go over my eye images either that his assistant had taken. Just not a good experience. I understand that no one can fill the shoes of Dr Lipson, but Dr Ho is the other extreme!
Verified Patient
May 17, 2026
5.0
Although the doctor was super busy and physically moving quickly between rooms to see patients, he still had time to patiently answer a list of questions I brought from home. He stayed late on several occasions to make sure my care was well taken care of. All this in a friendly and kind manner.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ho is a very good doctor.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
My Dr. And his entire team were just amazing! Very professional and kind!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.