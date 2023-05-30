Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine
Sports medicine (board certified)
Urgent care
Insurance
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Joseph Hong, DO
I believe in the body's innate desire to heal and maintain itself. I strive to optimize your physical potential to get back to activities, sports and work and to encourage patients to be accountable for their own care. I am interested in treating patients with spine problems. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my wife and family and exercising.
Age:53
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Korean
Education
Northeast Medical Center Hospital:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Fellowship
Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Knee pain
- Ligament injuries
- Nutrition
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912018219
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Hong, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Hong, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
