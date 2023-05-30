About Joseph Hong, DO

I believe in the body's innate desire to heal and maintain itself. I strive to optimize your physical potential to get back to activities, sports and work and to encourage patients to be accountable for their own care. I am interested in treating patients with spine problems. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my wife and family and exercising.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Korean

Education Northeast Medical Center Hospital : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Fellowship

Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1912018219