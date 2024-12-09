Medical doctor (MD)
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
About Joseph Lee, MD
Age:39
Gender:Male
Languages:Korean, Spanish
Education
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine:Medical School
Texas Tech University:Residency
NPI
1417480948
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
