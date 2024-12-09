Provider Image

Joseph Lee, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions
    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

About Joseph Lee, MD

Age:

 39

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Korean, Spanish

Education

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine:

 Medical School

Texas Tech University:

 Residency

NPI

1417480948

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.