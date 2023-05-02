Joseph Novencido, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego610 Euclid Ave
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950
About Joseph Novencido, DO
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Stanislaus Medical Center:Internship
Stanislaus Medical Center:Residency
Midwestern University:Medical School
NPI
1619239118
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Novencido, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.4
36 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Excellent service.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Care provider ordered a retest for my TSH levels.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
4.8
Dr. spent a lot of time with me and did NOT look or act like he was in a hurry to get to next patient. Good listener.
Verified PatientMarch 27, 2023
5.0
He's good and approachable.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Novencido, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Novencido, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
