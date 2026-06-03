Culturally competent care for the Filipino community
San Diego has a thriving Filipino community. In his South Bay office, Dr. Novencido serves this community with pride.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666
Get directions
619-656-0206
Fax: 619-656-8936
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City
610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953
Get directions
619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1619239118
Joseph R. Novencido, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.8
55 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
She mentioned how to lower my cholesterol and A1C
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Maria Taracatac [NP] best visit took care and time. Listened and advised very well. Thank you.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph R. Novencido, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph R. Novencido, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joseph R. Novencido, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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