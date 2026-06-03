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Joseph R. Novencido, DO

4.8

55 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista

619-656-0206
Fax: 619-656-8936

752 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666

Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226

610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista

    752 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666
    Get directions

    619-656-0206
    Fax: 619-656-8936

  2. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

    610 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 302
    National City, CA 91950-2953
    Get directions

    619-527-7700
    Fax: 619-527-3226

About Joseph R. Novencido, DO

Gender: Male

Education

Stanislaus Medical Center: Internship
Stanislaus Medical Center: Residency
Midwestern University: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619239118

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph R. Novencido, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

55 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

She mentioned how to lower my cholesterol and A1C

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Maria Taracatac [NP] best visit took care and time. Listened and advised very well. Thank you.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Joseph R. Novencido, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.