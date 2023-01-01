Joseph Sheridan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Joseph Sheridan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Joseph Sheridan, MD
I specialize in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry. I pride myself in providing compassionate and quality care.
Age:46
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Autism
- Bipolar disease
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285773382
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Sheridan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Sheridan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Sheridan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Sheridan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.