Joshua Blessing, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Southern Indian Health Council
    4058 Willows Rd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-445-3958
  2. Southern Indian Health Council Campo
    36350 Church Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-478-1031

Care schedule

Southern Indian Health Council
4058 Willows Rd
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
Southern Indian Health Council Campo
36350 Church Rd
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Joshua Blessing, MD

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Arizona College of Medicine:
 Residency
Creighton University:
 Medical School
University of Arizona College of Medicine:
 Internship
NPI
1225566714

Insurance plans accepted

Joshua Blessing, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

