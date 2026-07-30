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Joshua M. Blessing, MD

4.8

39 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Southern Indian Health Council

619-445-1188
Fax: 619-445-3958

4058 Willows Rd
Alpine, CA 91901

Southern Indian Health Council Campo

619-445-1188
Fax: 619-659-3141

36350 Church Rd
Campo, CA 91906

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Southern Indian Health Council

    4058 Willows Rd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    Get directions

    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-445-3958

  2. Southern Indian Health Council Campo

    36350 Church Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    Get directions

    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-659-3141

Care schedule

Southern Indian Health Council

4058 Willows Rd

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Southern Indian Health Council Campo

36350 Church Rd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Joshua M. Blessing, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male

Education

University of Arizona College of Medicine: Residency
Creighton University: Medical School
University of Arizona College of Medicine: Internship

NPI

1225566714

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joshua M. Blessing, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

39 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Always answers all my questions and is very kind and professional.

Verified Patient

November 7, 2025

5.0

Very kind, compassionate, caring empathetic to my needs, very professional treated me with respect and dignity as a person.

Verified Patient

October 15, 2025

5.0

It's great having a doctor that works toward the betterment of my health and is happy to see me get better. I trust Dr. Blessing and his recommendations for better health.

Verified Patient

October 10, 2025

5.0

Dr Blessing was very attentive and explained everything in detail.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.