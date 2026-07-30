Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Southern Indian Health Council
4058 Willows Rd
Alpine, CA 91901
Get directions
619-445-1188
Fax: 619-445-3958
Southern Indian Health Council Campo
36350 Church Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions
619-445-1188
Fax: 619-659-3141
Care schedule
Southern Indian Health Council
4058 Willows Rd
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Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Southern Indian Health Council Campo
36350 Church Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joshua M. Blessing, MD
Education
NPI
1225566714
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua M. Blessing, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Always answers all my questions and is very kind and professional.
Verified Patient
November 7, 2025
5.0
Very kind, compassionate, caring empathetic to my needs, very professional treated me with respect and dignity as a person.
Verified Patient
October 15, 2025
5.0
It's great having a doctor that works toward the betterment of my health and is happy to see me get better. I trust Dr. Blessing and his recommendations for better health.
Verified Patient
October 10, 2025
5.0
Dr Blessing was very attentive and explained everything in detail.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua M. Blessing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua M. Blessing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.