Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
5330 Carroll Canyon Road
Suite 140
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joshua Kindelan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1538222104
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Kindelan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Kindelan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.