Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee Family and Internal Medicine
2020 Genesee Ave.
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-4219
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-616-8155
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee Family and Internal Medicine
2020 Genesee Ave.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD
Education
NPI
1225722952
Insurance plans accepted
Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.