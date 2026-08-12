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Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-616-8155

2020 Genesee Ave.
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-4219

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee Family and Internal Medicine

    2020 Genesee Ave.
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-4219
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-616-8155

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

480 H Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee Family and Internal Medicine

2020 Genesee Ave.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

San Joaquin Valley General Hospital: Residency
Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara: Medical School

NPI

1225722952

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Josmarie Ruiz-Velez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.