Provider Image

Jourdain Artz, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Plastic surgery

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Changes Plastic Surgery
    11515 El Camino Real
    Suite 150
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions
    858-720-1440

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jourdain Artz, MD

Age:
 33
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
LSU Health Sciences Center:
 Internship
LSU Health Sciences Center:
 Residency
McGovern University of Texas at Houston:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316471634

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jourdain Artz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.