Juan Javier-Desloges, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Urology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Urology Specialty Associates
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 501
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-697-2456
    Fax: 858-429-7930

About Juan Javier-Desloges, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Yale-New Haven Hospital:
 Residency
Yale-New Haven Hospital:
 Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1356720551

Juan Javier-Desloges, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

