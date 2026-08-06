Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 7 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2704
Fax: 858-526-6083
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Juliana Jones, MD
I became a physician to serve my community by helping people stay healthy through preventive care and guiding them toward better long-term well-being. My approach to patient care centers on prevention, partnership and personalized, whole-person care. I believe in working collaboratively with my patients, educating them about their health and empowering them to actively participate in medical decision-making. I also value strong teamwork with specialists to ensure coordinated, high-quality care. By getting to know each patient over time, I strive to take a holistic approach that considers their unique goals, lifestyle and circumstances, creating realistic and sustainable plans that support long-term health and well-being. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and dog, being active, relaxing at the beach and cooking.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1649893108
Insurance plans accepted
Juliana Jones, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
283 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Jones and the staff are consistently prompt to reach back out to me, no matter how small my issue may be. Dr Jones listens to my concerns and discusses my condition and treatment options thoroughly.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jones is great. As stated check page 1 of this survey.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Juliana Jones is very caring, listened to my problem. She recommended treatment to my problem. She is accomodating, she comes down to the patient level so the patient is at ease.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Very clear explanation about the result of the testing , very clear on the advices , very Profesional .
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juliana Jones, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juliana Jones, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.