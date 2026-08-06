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Juliana Jones, MD

4.9

283 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 7 only)

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2704
Fax: 858-526-6083

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-526-6083

Care schedule

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About Juliana Jones, MD

I became a physician to serve my community by helping people stay healthy through preventive care and guiding them toward better long-term well-being. My approach to patient care centers on prevention, partnership and personalized, whole-person care. I believe in working collaboratively with my patients, educating them about their health and empowering them to actively participate in medical decision-making. I also value strong teamwork with specialists to ensure coordinated, high-quality care. By getting to know each patient over time, I strive to take a holistic approach that considers their unique goals, lifestyle and circumstances, creating realistic and sustainable plans that support long-term health and well-being. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and dog, being active, relaxing at the beach and cooking.

Age: 33
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

Ross University: Medical School
California Hospital Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Acne
  • Cholesterol management
  • Depression
  • Hypertension
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Wart treatment
  • Wellness programs

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1649893108

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Juliana Jones, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

283 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Jones and the staff are consistently prompt to reach back out to me, no matter how small my issue may be. Dr Jones listens to my concerns and discusses my condition and treatment options thoroughly.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jones is great. As stated check page 1 of this survey.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Juliana Jones is very caring, listened to my problem. She recommended treatment to my problem. She is accomodating, she comes down to the patient level so the patient is at ease.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Very clear explanation about the result of the testing , very clear on the advices , very Profesional .

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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