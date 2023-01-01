Juliana Jones, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Juliana Jones, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Family and Internal Medicine10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions858-499-2704
Fax: 858-526-6083
About Juliana Jones, MD
Age:30
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Ross University:Medical School
California Hospital Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1649893108
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Juliana Jones, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juliana Jones, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juliana Jones, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.