About Juliana Jones, MD

I became a physician to serve my community by helping people stay healthy through preventive care and guiding them toward better long-term well-being. My approach to patient care centers on prevention, partnership and personalized, whole-person care. I believe in working collaboratively with my patients, educating them about their health and empowering them to actively participate in medical decision-making. I also value strong teamwork with specialists to ensure coordinated, high-quality care. By getting to know each patient over time, I strive to take a holistic approach that considers their unique goals, lifestyle and circumstances, creating realistic and sustainable plans that support long-term health and well-being. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and dog, being active, relaxing at the beach and cooking.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female



Education Ross University : Medical School

California Hospital Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Cholesterol management

Depression

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

Wellness programs

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.