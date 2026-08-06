Finding the right ‘Partner’
In appreciation for all the years Sharp cared for her husband, Sriyani De Silva didn't hesitate to become a Partner.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Our practice is successful because we do what is best for the patient first, the group second and the physician third.
1902919871
Julius S. Conner, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
448 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Conner took the time to thoroughly review my test results and explain them in a clear and easy-to-understand way. They discussed the next steps in my care with genuine compassion and professionalism, making sure all of my questions were answered. I truly appreciated the time, attention, and care provided throughout my visit.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Very attentive, caring and informative.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Conner is exceptionally compassionate and caring
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Connor is and has always been the best physician and friend a patient could ask for. I'm very grateful he's been our family physician for these many decades. Please tell him so personally.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julius S. Conner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julius S. Conner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Julius S. Conner, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.