Provider Image

Julius S. Conner, MD

4.9

448 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Julius S. Conner, MD

Our practice is successful because we do what is best for the patient first, the group second and the physician third.

Age: 69
In practice since: 1988
Gender: Male

Education

St. Louis University: Medical School
St. Louis University: Internship
St. Louis University: Residency

NPI

1902919871

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Julius S. Conner, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

448 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Conner took the time to thoroughly review my test results and explain them in a clear and easy-to-understand way. They discussed the next steps in my care with genuine compassion and professionalism, making sure all of my questions were answered. I truly appreciated the time, attention, and care provided throughout my visit.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Very attentive, caring and informative.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Conner is exceptionally compassionate and caring

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Connor is and has always been the best physician and friend a patient could ask for. I'm very grateful he's been our family physician for these many decades. Please tell him so personally.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julius S. Conner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Julius S. Conner, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.