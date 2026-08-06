Our practice is successful because we do what is best for the patient first, the group second and the physician third.

Dr. Connor is and has always been the best physician and friend a patient could ask for. I'm very grateful he's been our family physician for these many decades. Please tell him so personally.

Dr. Conner took the time to thoroughly review my test results and explain them in a clear and easy-to-understand way. They discussed the next steps in my care with genuine compassion and professionalism, making sure all of my questions were answered. I truly appreciated the time, attention, and care provided throughout my visit.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.