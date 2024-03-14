Schedule an appointment
6719 Alvarado Rd6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 108
San Diego, CA 92120
About Justin King, MD
Age:46
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Tennessee:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1629262258
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin King, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
