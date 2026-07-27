Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
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Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kaitlin Phelan, NP
The Sharp Experience means caring for the whole person, not just the disease, and making the child and their family the most important members of the treatment team.
Education
NPI
1164195053
Insurance plans accepted
Kaitlin Phelan, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaitlin Phelan, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaitlin Phelan, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.