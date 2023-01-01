Scheduling not available for this provider
About Karen Kobayashi, MD
My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.
Age:44
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
Rush Medical College:Residency
Rush Medical College:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
NPI
1497929517
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karen Kobayashi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
