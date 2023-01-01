About Karen Kobayashi, MD

My goal is to provide high-quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education NOVA Southeastern University : Medical School

Rush Medical College : Residency

Rush Medical College : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Colposcopy

Endometriosis

Fertility - female

Genetic counseling

High-risk pregnancy

Incontinence

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Menopause

Osteoporosis

Postpartum depression

Premenstrual syndrome

