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Karen S. Loper, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Physicians Health Institute

619-574-5303

550 Washington St
Suite 331
San Diego, CA 92103

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Physicians Health Institute

    550 Washington St
    Suite 331
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-574-5303

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Karen S. Loper, MD

In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1619908936

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Karen S. Loper, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.