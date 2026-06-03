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Karo Torosian, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Balboa Nephrology Group

858-558-8150

9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Nephrology

858-521-2222

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 312
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-558-8150

  2. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

    8010 Frost St., Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Nephrology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2222

About Karo Torosian, DO

Helping patients regain quality of life and a new sense of hope for the future are the reasons why I truly enjoy working with kidney transplant recipients.

Age: 41
Languages: Armenian, Spanish

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1275822082

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Karo Torosian, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.