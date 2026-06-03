Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037
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Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Nephrology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
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About Karo Torosian, DO
Helping patients regain quality of life and a new sense of hope for the future are the reasons why I truly enjoy working with kidney transplant recipients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275822082
Insurance plans accepted
Karo Torosian, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karo Torosian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.