Karo Torosian, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037
About Karo Torosian, DO
Helping patients regain quality of life and a new sense of hope for the future are the reasons why I truly enjoy working with kidney transplant recipients.
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
1275822082
Insurance plans accepted
Karo Torosian, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
