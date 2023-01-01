Provider Image

Karo Torosian, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Nephrology (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 312
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-558-8150

About Karo Torosian, DO

Helping patients regain quality of life and a new sense of hope for the future are the reasons why I truly enjoy working with kidney transplant recipients.
Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1275822082

Karo Torosian, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

