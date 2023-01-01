Provider Image

Katelyn Harding, PA

Physician Assistant
Hand surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Orthopedics - general
Upper extremity
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    858-499-2600
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2600

About Katelyn Harding, PA

I am honored to be apart of a team-based community that cares for individuals as a whole , not just patients.
Age:
 54
Education
Daemen College:
 Graduate School
