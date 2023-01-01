About Kathryn Maxwell, MD

I enjoy caring for families including adolescents and young adults. My particular emphasis is on educating my patients about their disease processes and preventive care, so that they can make informed decisions. I also have interests in treating hay fever, asthma, blood pressure and cholesterol management, diabetes, postpartum care and breastfeeding support.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Hay fever

Postpartum depression

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Wart treatment

NPI 1366453151