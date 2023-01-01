Kathryn Maxwell, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Kathryn Maxwell, MD
I enjoy caring for families including adolescents and young adults. My particular emphasis is on educating my patients about their disease processes and preventive care, so that they can make informed decisions. I also have interests in treating hay fever, asthma, blood pressure and cholesterol management, diabetes, postpartum care and breastfeeding support.
Age:46
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Wart treatment
NPI
1366453151
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathryn Maxwell, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathryn Maxwell, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
