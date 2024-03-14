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Kazumasa Osato, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

About Kazumasa Osato, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Japanese

Education

American University of Antigua: Medical School
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1134748015

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kazumasa Osato, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.