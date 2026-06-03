Provider Image

Keegan Gies, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Metro Family Physicians Medical Group

858-514-3700
Fax: 858-560-9520

5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Metro Family Physicians Medical Group

    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92108-3118
    Get directions

    858-514-3700
    Fax: 858-560-9520

About Keegan Gies, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Creighton University: Medical School
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Internship

NPI

1922534189

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Keegan Gies, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keegan Gies, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.