Provider Image

Kelly Lange, PhD

No ratings available
Doctor of philosophy
Neurophysiology
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Advanced Neurobehavioral Health of Southern California
    9968 Hibert Street
    Suite 105
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions
    858-693-3113
    Fax: 858-312-8460

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Kelly Lange, PhD

Age:
 62
Gender:
 Female
Education
San Diego State University:
 Graduate School
NPI
1124247226

Insurance plans accepted

Kelly Lange, PhD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly Lange, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.