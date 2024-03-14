Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Advanced Neurobehavioral Health of Southern California9968 Hibert Street
Suite 105
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions858-693-3113
Fax: 858-312-8460
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kelly Lange, PhD
Age:62
Gender:Female
Education
San Diego State University:Graduate School
NPI
1124247226
Insurance plans accepted
Kelly Lange, PhD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly Lange, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly Lange, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.