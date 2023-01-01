Kenneth Ortiz, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center316 25th St
San Diego, CA 92102
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kenneth Ortiz, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Languages:English
Education
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:Residency
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:Medical School
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:Internship
NPI
1356761571
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Ortiz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
