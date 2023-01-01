Provider Image

Kenneth Ortiz, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    316 25th St
    San Diego, CA 92102
    619-662-4100

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Kenneth Ortiz, MD

Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2019
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:
 Residency
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:
 Internship
NPI
1356761571

Insurance plans accepted

Kenneth Ortiz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

