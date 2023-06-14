Kenneth Roth, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Internal Medical Associates8765 Aero Dr
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Kenneth Roth, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
State University of New York:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Headache
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750475562
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Roth, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
176 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
Because ***** is complicated I was impressed that Dr.Roth had coordinated with his other providers
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
Are use FollowMyHealth. I always get the results prior to any call from the physicians office to discuss them. So I am prepared with questions and responses for their information.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
3.6
Unless the blood work did like what's in it.call me right away take care of the problem.my doctor and the specialist send the information.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
I keep telling my husband that SDIM is where he needs to go. Excellent care
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
