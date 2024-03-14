Provider Image

Keri Cowles, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

About Keri Cowles, MD

Age: 34
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Residency

NPI

1306425939

