Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
6551 Mission Gorge Road
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-860-0717
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
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Friday
About Kerstin Nolan, MD
Education
NPI
1831758259
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Kerstin Nolan, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kerstin Nolan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kerstin Nolan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.