Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
619-297-0014
Fax: 619-297-1014
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Keshav R. Nayak, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1043246531
Insurance plans accepted
Keshav R. Nayak, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keshav R. Nayak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keshav R. Nayak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.