Keshav Nayak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
About Keshav Nayak, MD
Age:40
Languages:English, French, Hindi
Education
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Penn State University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1043246531
Insurance plans accepted
Keshav Nayak, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
