Keshav Nayak, MD

Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 501 Washington St
    Suite 512
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-297-0014

About Keshav Nayak, MD

Age:
 40
Languages: 
English, French, Hindi
Education
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
Penn State University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1043246531

Keshav Nayak, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

