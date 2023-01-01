Location and phone
Family Health Centers of San Diego823 Gateway Center Way
San Diego, CA 92102
Get directions
About Khalil Carter, MD
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Duke University:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225231582
Insurance plans accepted
Khalil Carter, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Khalil Carter, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Khalil Carter, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.